What time is the next Covid update for Scotland, and what can we expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement tomorrow?

What time is Scotland’s next Covid update, and what can we expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement tomorrow?

In her next weekly Covid update on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update to MSPs on the impact of Scotland’s current restrictions.

This week, Nicola Sturgeon will give the latest update on the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland.

When Holyrood returns from recess on Tuesday, the First Minister will address MSPs on the impact of the current coronavirus measures.

According to data released by Public Health Scotland on Sunday, the number of people in intensive care with Covid has increased to 55, up from 48 on Friday.

New restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant were imposed in Scotland shortly after Christmas, similar to those imposed in Wales and Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, January 11th, the First Minister will make her next announcement, which is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

You can watch her speech live on BBC Scotland and BBC News on the iPlayer here, and it usually airs on Sky News, which has its own live YouTube feed here.

Ms. Sturgeon has been providing weekly updates on the Covid pandemic, which have typically occurred on Tuesdays.

Due to Scotland’s substitute bank holiday dates for Christmas and New Year, the last two have been held on Wednesdays, with the most recent announcement on January 5th.

Despite calls from Scottish business leaders for the Government to relax restrictions, it is unlikely that the measures in Tuesday’s briefing will change significantly.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) said on Monday that measures have failed to make a “significant difference” in infection levels and are causing “enormous damage” to some industries.

“The First Minister must announce the end of these harmful restrictions this week,” AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton said.

Failure to do so puts the survival of many businesses and jobs in jeopardy.”

In an effort to combat the threat of the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed stricter regulations after Christmas, forcing nightclubs to reopen and pubs and other places selling alcohol to reintroduce table service.

Meanwhile, a limit on the number of people permitted to attend events has had an impact on football matches.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When is Scotland’s next Covid update? What time Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement is tomorrow and what to expect