What time is the Tube strike on Friday, and which TfL lines will be affected?

Over the next few weekends, Tube drivers are expected to strike on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern, and Piccadilly lines.

Strikes are expected to take place across the London Underground as negotiations between TfL and union bosses fail to reach an agreement.

Passengers have already experienced significant disruption in the last week, and journeys will continue to be impacted until December 18th.

On Friday, December 3rd, and Saturday, December 4th, there will be two strikes.

According to TfL, the action could result in “significantly reduced service on these lines throughout the day, with little or no service in some places.”

The Tube strikes began at 4 a.m. on Friday, November 26th, following a 24-hour walkout.

The plan is for overnight action to continue every weekend until Christmas, from 8.30pm to 4.30am on Friday and Saturday.

The strike will last until Saturday, December 18th, assuming a breakthrough in negotiations.

There will be delays on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines.

The Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines could be affected, despite the fact that no strikes are taking place on those lines.

The Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines are expected to experience significant delays, with little or no service in some areas.

The strikes were called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines on Saturday, November 27th, and on weekends throughout December.

TfL says drivers will have to work around four weekends of nights per year as part of the agreement to get the 24-hour services up and running – something women’s campaign groups have been advocating for since they were reduced last year – and that no jobs will be lost.

Working four sets of Friday and Saturday nights per year, according to the Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), could “rip up the work-life balance” of its members.

All other Tube unions agreed to the change in rosters in May, after Night Tube workers were integrated into TfL’s “day Tube” workforce, it claims.

The RMT, on the other hand, claims that the changes have imposed “unacceptable and intolerable demands” on its members.

UK news summary provided by RMT Infosurhoy.

What time is the Tube strike on Friday, and which TfL lines will be affected?

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

What time is the Tube strike on Friday? London Underground walkouts and TfL lines affected