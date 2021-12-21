What time is today’s covid statement by Nicola Sturgeon, and how can I watch it?

Because of the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant, the First Minister is expected to outline changes to the measures in place to combat covid.

Today, Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament with an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

This afternoon, at Holyrood, the First Minister will make a statement to MSPs.

It comes after Boris Johnson said yesterday that new coronavirus restrictions would not be implemented immediately, but that the government would not hesitate to take further action if necessary, and that the data was being monitored “hour by hour.”

With 6,734 new coronavirus cases counted yesterday, Scotland has seen its highest test positivity rate since January of this year.

This is the most cases reported in a single day since September.

The test positivity rate increased to 15.2 percent on Monday, up from 13.9 percent the day before.

Officials said registry offices are generally closed on weekends, which can affect the number of deaths recorded, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

On Sunday, 516 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were in hospitals, up 12 from the day before, and 38 people were in intensive care, the same as the day before.

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon will discuss the current situation.

The First Minister has stated that no changes to covid measures will be implemented in Scotland before Christmas, but that they will discuss whether additional measures will be implemented beginning next week.

She is expected to press the UK government to do more to assist omicron-affected businesses.

“The cabinet will discuss tomorrow, and I will set out in parliament if any additional or broader steps are required,” she said in a statement. “However, I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave out last week is the advice that will get us through Christmas.”

“My clear message to individuals is to reiterate the message I gave last week, which is that in the run-up to Christmas, please reduce your contacts and stay at home as much as possible right now,” the First Minister said.

“We’re not asking people to cancel plans for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but think about keeping them as small as your family circumstances allow.”

