What time will Nicola Sturgeon give an update today? When will the next Scotland Covid announcement be made, and what should we expect?

Today, Nicola Sturgeon will give the latest Covid-19 status update in Scotland.

On Monday, Scotland reported 11,827 new cases, but no new deaths.

There are currently 1,432 people infected with the virus in hospitals, with 54 of them in intensive care.

On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2.20pm, the First Minister will address MSPs.

She’ll give an update on the pandemic in Scotland and then take questions.

Ms. Sturgeon has been providing weekly updates on the Covid pandemic, which have typically occurred on Tuesdays.

Due to Scotland’s substitute bank holiday dates for Christmas and New Year, the last two have been held on Wednesdays, with the most recent announcement on January 5.

You can watch her speech live on BBC Scotland, as well as BBC News, on the iPlayer here.

It’s also usually broadcast on Sky News, which has a live YouTube feed here.

Scotland’s Covid restrictions are unlikely to be changed significantly by the First Minister.

“Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, it seems to imply that one day we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and not have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she told STV News on Monday.

“When I say ‘learning to live with it,’ I don’t mean that at all.”

“Instead, we’ll have to consider what pre-pandemic adaptations – such as face coverings – might be required in the long run to enable us to live with it with far fewer protective measures.”

Nightclubs have been forced to close, pubs have reintroduced table service, and large events have been prohibited in Scotland.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s National Clinical Director, said the restrictions are working.

“I believe the protections are reduced,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program.

