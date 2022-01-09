What time will Nicola Sturgeon give her next update, and what can we expect from today’s Scotland Covid announcement?

What time will Nicola Sturgeon give her next update, and what can we expect from the Scotland Covid announcement today?

On Monday, a total of 20,212 people were found to be infected with the virus, breaking the previous record of 15,849 people.

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Scotland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will provide a new Covid update this week.

On Monday, a total of 20,212 people were found to be infected with the virus, breaking the previous high of 17,065 set on New Year’s Day.

The Scottish Government, on the other hand, has stated that results have been delayed due to the high volume of tests and the bank holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, January 5th, at around 2 p.m., the First Minister will deliver a virtual address to MSPs.

It will be her first appearance in parliament in the new year.

Her addresses had previously arrived on Tuesdays, but this Tuesday is a bank holiday in Scotland due to the fact that the 2nd of January falls on a Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon’s announcement will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, which can also be found on BBC iPlayer alongside BBC News.

The update will be broadcast on Sky News as well.

It has its own live YouTube feed, which you can find here.

The announcement will be broadcast live on Scottish Parliament TV and the Scottish Government’s social media platforms.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the Scottish Education Secretary, stated that restrictions are constantly reviewed.

“Although the numbers are high today, which is obviously a cause for concern,” she said, “we’re not powerless in this, and there are things that everyone can do to help keep the numbers as low as possible.”

The First Minister has already requested that people limit their contact as much as possible, such as meeting in groups of up to three households.

However, rather than being an official rule, this is currently just advice.

She hasn’t ruled out tightening restrictions, and Scotland already has stricter rules than England, including outdoor event restrictions and the reinstatement of social distancing and table service in hospitality venues.

However, there is hope that she will relax self-isolation rules, reducing the quarantine period from ten to seven days, as is the case in the rest of the UK.

According to data, the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous Covid-19 strains, which has led Boris to believe.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next update? What time Scotland Covid announcement is today and what to expect