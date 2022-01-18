What time will Nicola Sturgeon make her announcement today? When is the next Scotland Covid update, and will the rules be relaxed?

What time will Nicola Sturgeon make her announcement today? When will the next Scotland Covid update be released, and will the rules be relaxed?

On Monday, the outdoor event crowd limit was lifted, allowing fans to return to football stadiums for the first time since 2022.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, will announce whether more Covid restrictions can be lifted later today.

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, there is now hope that limits on indoor crowds and hospitality rules can be relaxed as well.

There were 6,221 new cases in Scotland on Monday, but no new deaths.

The number of weekly positive tests in the UK is down 38% from seven days ago, indicating that the Omicron wave has passed its peak.

On Tuesday, January 18th, at approximately 2.20pm, the First Minister will address MSPs.

She’ll give an update on the pandemic in Scotland and then take questions.

On Tuesdays, she has been providing weekly updates on Scotland’s Covid situation.

You can watch her speech live on BBC Scotland, as well as BBC News, on the iPlayer here.

It’s also broadcast on Sky News, which has a live YouTube feed here.

The First Minister has previously stated that she hopes to see a reduction in the number of people allowed at indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and one-metre social distancing in indoor public spaces beginning on January 24.

If that’s the case, she’ll confirm the changes in Tuesday’s update.

“I think everyone wants Covid to end, so everyone – including myself – wants all restrictions to end,” Ms Sturgeon said last week.

“Based on that data, we have reason to remain cautiously optimistic that we’re approaching the end of this Omicron wave.”

“That’s because people have responded magnificently, and we’ve taken sensible, balanced, proportionate steps to help stem the transmission of Omicron to some extent.”

To account for the lifting of crowd caps and social distancing measures, the First Minister has suggested that the Covid pass be expanded to more venues.

“It will be as we lift the other protective measures.”

