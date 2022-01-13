What titles did Prince Andrew hold in the military?

PRINCE ANDREW, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is a well-known member of the Royal Family.

When his military titles were stripped from him in January 2022, Prince Andrew made headlines.

Prince Andrew has received a number of military honors over the years.

Among the titles were:

It is unknown when Prince Andrew received his titles at this time.

On January 12, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II announced that all of Prince Andrew’s military titles had been removed, just hours after 150 former members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and British Army wrote to her requesting that she do so.

After his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case was denied by a judge, it was revealed that Prince Andrew will face a civil trial in New York.

She claims she was trafficked at the age of 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew, which he denies.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement.”

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

His Royal Highness is also expected to be stripped from him.

Because of the controversy surrounding his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019.

In July 2019, he was arrested for the second time on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, but he died a month later at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.