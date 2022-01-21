What to do if you have Covid: How long should you self-isolate after a positive test and how to follow the isolation rules

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should immediately self-isolate and order a PCR test from the government website.

In the United Kingdom, Covid-19 cases are decreasing, but the Omicron variant remains dominant, so cases are still high.

Here’s everything you need to know about the virus and what to do if you get it.

The following are the main symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS:

The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is causing other symptoms.

Among them are:

If you’re experiencing symptoms, you should get a lateral flow test and a confirmatory PCR.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate right away if you test positive on a lateral flow or PCR.

However, you should no longer order a PCR if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, isolate yourself if you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

You do not need to isolate if you received your second vaccine dose at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive, whichever comes first.

If you’re self-isolating, don’t leave your house unless it’s an emergency.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations:

Starting Monday, January 17th, the minimum self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from seven to five days for those who have been fully vaccinated.

This change is currently only in effect in England, and it is up to the devolved administrations to decide whether or not to adopt it.

Day zero is the day your symptoms begin, or the day you test positive if you do not have symptoms.

If you test negative on a lateral flow on days five and six, at least 24 hours apart, and you don’t have a high temperature, you can leave self-isolation on day six.

If one of these tests is positive, you must wait two days for two consecutive negative tests before leaving isolation, or you must wait the full ten days.

