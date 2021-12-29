What to expect from ‘Anne,’ the Hillsborough drama – release date, cast, and true story

Release date, cast, and true story of Hillsborough drama ‘Anne’

The four-part ITV miniseries premieres on January 2nd at 9:00 p.m.

ITV commissioned the production of a factual drama mini series about Anne Williams, whose 15-year-old son Kevin attended the Liverpool v Nottingham FA Cup final on April 15, 1989, and never returned home.

Kevin, along with 95 other football fans, tragically died in a fatal human crush that was initially declared an “accidental” event, leaving a grieving family to fight for justice to uncover the truth of the disaster.

Anne Williams, played by multi-award winning actress Maxine Peake, was a heartbroken Merseyside mother who led a campaign – at her own expense – to recruit a second medical opinion, important witnesses, and pleaded for an inquest to expose the errors of the police who allowed excessive crowds into the stadium in an attempt to alleviate overcrowding outside that day.

Anne fought for the memory of her lost loved ones for over two decades before sadly passing away in 2013.

Anne’s remarkable story has now been adapted into an ITV mini series, which will air in the New Year with the help of her daughter Sara, who heroically continued her campaign after her death.

Sara, who was nine years old when her brother was murdered, told Radio Times ahead of the film’s premiere next week, “This is something I have thought very carefully about before deciding to go ahead.”

“Mum’s story is so moving and inspiring, and we all remember how important it was to her to get the word out and beat the drum for justice.”

“Over the last four years, there have been a number of expressions of interest in dramatizing her story, but the key factor here is the involvement of people I know personally, who also have a deep understanding of Hillsborough, our story, and all the surrounding elements.”

Peake, who is best known for her roles as Twinkle in Dinnerladies and Veronica Ball in Shameless, will star alongside Stephen Walters, who will play her husband and Kevin’s father, Steve Williams.

As well as.

Short summary of Infosurhoy