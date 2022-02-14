What does Valentine’s Day mean today, how did it start, and who was St Valentine?

Nobody knows for sure why we celebrate Valentine’s Day every year on February 14th, but there are a few theories.

Valentine’s Day is either a heartfelt celebration of love or over-commercialized nonsense, depending on your point of view.

Regardless of which side of the fence you are on, the fact remains that it is not going away anytime soon.

Couples have faced unique challenges in the last two years, so if you’ve made it to Valentine’s Day 2022 with your romance intact, you’ve earned a celebration.

But why is the 14th of February associated with love, and who was the saint who gave the day its name?

People began to send cards and give gifts to their partners on Valentine’s Day in the 18th century, and it became popular.

Some believe that St. Valentine’s Day was established on this date to commemorate the burial of Valentine of Rome.

In the fifth century, Pope Gelasius added it to the calendar to replace the pagan festival of Lupercalia, which was held between 13 and 15 February, was dedicated to the god of agriculture, and marked the beginning of spring.

Gelasius is said to have scrapped it for Valentine’s Day in order to Christianize the pagan celebration, but there is no evidence for this.

Valentine’s Day is mentioned in Geoffrey Chaucer’s poem “Parchement of Foules,” written in 1382, and is thought to be the first time it was associated with romance.

“For this was on seynt Volantynys day Whan euery bryd comyth there to chese his make,” he wrote in the work.

“For this happened on St.

Every bird comes there to choose his mate on Valentine’s Day.”

This is a reference to the beginning of bird mating season, which was widely accepted in Middle England to be on February 14th.

The feast day honors at least two saints: the aforementioned Valentine of Rome and Valentine of Terni, as well as a possibly unknown Valentine of the same name.

Valentine of Rome was a Roman priest who died in 296 and was added to Pope Galesius’ calendar of saints in 496.

So goes the story.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

