What tornado was it that hit Kentucky, and what category was it?

Over the weekend, beginning on Friday, December 10, 2021, STORMS raged across the Midwest and southern states.

In Kentucky, more than 70 people are believed to have died as a result of one of the worst tornadoes the state has ever seen.

The catastrophic event, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, may be the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

The tornado, which was rated a category five, killed at least 50 people and stranded hundreds more.

With maximum winds estimated to be between 261 mph and 318 mph, a category five tornado is considered one of the “most intense.”

Following the natural disaster, Beshear declared a state of emergency, estimating that close to 100 lives may have been lost.

According to reports, four tornadoes ripped through the state, one of which traveled more than 200 miles in the western part of the state.

“I believe this will be the deadliest tornado system ever to hit Kentucky,” Beshear predicted.

“We’re going to get through this,” he said.

“We will rebuild; we are a resilient and strong people.”

Tornadoes in North America are classified into one of six categories by the Fujita Scale: F0 through F5.

According to the National Weather Service, the Fujita Scale (or F Scale) is used to determine the severity of tornado damage.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (or EF Scale) is a set of wind estimates based on damage that is another system of measurement.

The scale assigns a category to a natural disaster based on three-second gusts of wind from the estimated point of damage.

The following are the EF Scale measurements:

Tornadoes classified as category four and five on the Fujita Scale are considered violent.

Two and three are considered strong, while one and zero are considered weak.

Princeton, Bowling Green, Taylorsville, Dawson Springs, Mayfield, and a number of other Kentucky towns are among those affected.

The storm wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s western region, with the storm affecting more than five counties.

In response to the damage caused by the tornadoes on December 10 and 11, many fundraisers have been set up.

Facebook and the Western Kentucky Red Cross collaborated on an online initiative for people who want to help those affected by the storm.

“The news of the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky makes us all want to do something to help,” the Red Cross said on their fundraising page.

“Donating money to the American Red Cross here will help with disaster relief…

