What Tory leadership candidates have said about Boris Johnson’s No 10 party row

What Tory leadership candidates have said about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s No 10 party row

Several high-profile Conservatives are waiting in the wings to replace Mr Johnson if he is forced out.

Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister is still up in the air, as he waits for the findings of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties during the lockdown.

With a number of backbench Conservatives already submitting letters in support of a no-confidence vote, he is increasingly likely to face a leadership challenge.

Mr. Johnson has stated that he will defend himself against any such challenge.

But on Wednesday, when Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, he was further harmed.

Questions have been raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament by denying he was aware of other illegal gatherings, dubbed “wine time Fridays,” that allegedly took place weekly at Downing Street.

If Ms Gray comes to the conclusion that he did, it could be the end of the road.

But who are they and what do they have to say about the “partygate” scandal?

The chancellor is favored to succeed Mr. Johnson as prime minister.

Despite a drop in popularity over the past year, he remains one of the most popular Cabinet ministers.

He told reporters on Tuesday that he believes the Prime Minister’s defense that he had no idea the “bring your own booze” gathering held in No 10’s garden in May 2020 was a party, saying, “Of course I do.”

Before quickly exiting the interview, he added that the “ministerial code is clear” for anyone who misleads Parliament.

Mr Sunak was “biding his time” before making any more obvious moves, according to one Whitehall source.

Despite only being appointed Foreign Secretary late last year, Ms Truss is said to be canvassing fellow Conservative MPs in a bid for the top job.

In recent months, she has been known to host “Fizz with Liz” events for MPs at the private members’ club 5 Hertford Street.

