What was Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s background?

Who was Desmond Tutu, the Archbishop of South Africa?

ARCHBISHOP Desmond Tutu was a South African activist who advocated for human rights and raised international awareness of the apartheid struggle.

Tutu was a well-known theologian who served as Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.

Desmond Tutu was a vocal opponent of South Africa’s previous brutal oppression of the country’s black majority.

In 1984, the activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent campaign against South Africa’s white minority rule.

He was the first Black Anglican Archbishop of both Cape Town and Johannesburg, having been born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, Transvaal, South Africa.

During the 1980s, he was instrumental in bringing national and international attention to apartheid’s injustices.

He later served as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and has continued to raise awareness about a variety of social justice issues over the years.

Apartheid in South Africa came to an end in 1993, and Nelson Mandela was elected as the country’s first black president in 1994.

Tutu was also appointed by President Mandela to lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is tasked with investigating and reporting on both sides’ atrocities during the apartheid struggle.

Despite mounting criticism of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s human rights record, he chastised his government in December 2003.

He also chastised South African President Thabo Mbeki for questioning the link between HIV and AIDS in public, claiming that Mbeki’s international reputation had been tarnished.

Desmond Tutu died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, according to reports.

The anti-apartheid activist died in Cape Town, making him the last surviving South African Nobel Laureate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his “profound sadness” at his passing in a statement to the press, according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated SA,” President Ramaphosa said.

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot, a principled and pragmatic leader who gave new meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity, and invincibility against apartheid’s forces,” Ramaphosa concluded, “he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice, and violence under apartheid, as well as oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is survived by his wife Mam Leah Tutu, whom he referred to as his “soul mate and source of strength,” as well as his four children…

