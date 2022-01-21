What was Carhartt’s response to the situation?

What was Carhartt’s response?

Calls for a boycott of CARHARTT have been made in response to vaccine mandates.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Conservatives are calling for a boycott of the workwear and outdoor gear company because of its requirement that employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The outcry comes amid a heated debate in the United States about whether or not people should be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list,” wrote Carhartt CEO Mark Valade, a descendant of the company’s founder, in a memo to employees.

“While we recognize that different points of view may exist, workplace safety is an issue on which we and the union that represents our associates cannot compromise.”

“An unvaccinated workforce is a risk to both people and business that our company will not take.”

The message was shared on social media in its entirety.

This prompted a number of prominent conservatives and Republicans to speak out.

“Well, Carhartt has labeled the unvaccinated dangerous and implemented a vaccine mandate,” conservative attorney Molly McCann wrote on Twitter.

“Pretty wealthy from a business supported by ranchers, farmers, laborers, and others who contribute to the greatness of this country and uphold its values of liberty and freedom.”

“Boycott Carhartt until they go out of business.”

The US Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the government could not make mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for large employers.

Companies such as Starbucks have since changed their minds about doing so.

Carhartt executives said in a recent memo to employees that the Supreme Court decision had made no difference to the company’s requirements.

Early in January, the rules took effect for employees.