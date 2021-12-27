What was Danny Kelly Jr’s name?

Danny Kelly Jr., who was he?

Danny Kelly Jr, a professional boxer, was shot and killed while driving to a Christmas Eve gathering.

At the time of the tragic incident, his girlfriend and three children were in the car with him.

Danny Kelly Jr. was a father of three young children and a former American professional boxer from Maryland.

On Christmas Eve, he was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident.

According to police reports, the incident occurred while he was driving his girlfriend and three children to a holiday gathering.

The 30-year-old boxer began his professional career in August 2012 and went on to have a professional record of 10-3-1 before taking a break in 2019.

On the afternoon of Friday, December 24, 2021, Danny Kelly Jr was fatally shot while driving in Temple Hills, Maryland.

According to initial police reports, another vehicle pulled up alongside Kelly’s SUV and opened fire.

Kelly was found unconscious in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived.

Later, he was declared dead at a hospital.

According to police, Kelly’s girlfriend and three children who witnessed the incident were unharmed.

According to a statement from the local Prince George’s County Police Department, the shooting is being investigated as a possible case of road rage.

They’ve asked anyone with information about the incident, which happened in the 4400 block of St. Louis, to contact them.

Barnabas Road, please step forward.

Detectives are on the lookout for a suspect and are offering a reward of up to (dollar)25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Smith,” Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division said.

Kelly’s loved ones.

“He is not at home with his loved ones today for Christmas, and instead of celebrating the holiday, they are mourning his loss.”