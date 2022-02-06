What was Gene Ransom’s cause of death, and who was he?

On Friday, February 4, 2022, CALIFORNIA Highway Patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle accident off of an Oakland interstate.

Gene Ransom, a former point guard for the University of California at Berkeley, was killed in the crash.

Gene Ransom was found dead in a vehicle off of Interstate 880 in California around 5.15 p.m. local time on Friday evening.

On Saturday, a family member confirmed his death to KPIX, saying it was the result of a fatal freeway shooting.

The assailant’s identity has not been revealed, but the CHP said the driver collided with a guardrail and was stopped.

Highway lanes were closed for several hours following the incident while an investigation was carried out.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.