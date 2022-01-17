What was John Connolly’s cause of death, and who was he?

What was the cause of death for John Connolly and who was he?

John Connolly, a former NYPD detective and investigative journalist, died on Saturday.

At the time of his death, he was 78 years old.

Connolly collaborated with James Patterson on the 2017 book Filthy Rich: The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein — The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal.

Later, the novel was adapted into a Netflix series.

He contributed to magazines like Spy, Vanity Fair, Premiere, US Weekly, Radar, and New York during his career.

Steven Seagal, Heidi Fleiss, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the people he wrote about.

Connolly also appeared in the documentary Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?, which aired on Investigation Discovery.

According to his longtime partner, music industry veteran Dorothy Carvello, who confirmed the news to The New York Post, Connolly died on Saturday after a brief illness.

According to The Post, Connolly was working on a new novel titled The Sin Eater about famed Los Angeles private investigator Anthony Pellicano.

Pellicano was released in 2019 after serving 16 years in federal prison for eavesdropping and racketeering.

Before his incarceration, Pellicano worked for some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including late Paramount president Brad Grey, former CAA powerhouse Michael Ovitz, and Michael Jackson, the King of Pop.

Connolly’s book on the Epstein scandal includes police interviews with women who have accused Epstein of sexual assault.

It also contains information about the investigation into him, as well as key details about the case, such as Epstein’s suicide.

The novel was adapted into a Netflix documentary miniseries, which premiered on May 27, 2020.

The four-part documentary includes interviews with survivors Virginia Giuffre and Maria Farmer, as well as former staff members and former police chief Michael Reiter, who played a key role in the initial criminal investigation into Epstein.