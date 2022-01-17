What was John Connolly’s cause of death and who was he?

On Saturday, John Connolly, an investigative journalist and former NYPD detective, died.

At the time of his passing, he was 78 years old.

Connolly collaborated with James Patterson on the 2017 book Filthy Rich: The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein — The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal.

He worked for publications such as Spy, Vanity Fair, Premiere, US Weekly, Radar, and New York during his career.

He also wrote pieces about Steven Seagal, Heidi Fleiss, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others.

Connolly also appeared in the documentary Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?, which aired on Investigation Discovery.

Connolly’s longtime partner Dorothy Carvello told the New York Post that he died “after a brief illness.”

