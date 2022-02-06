What was Kyle Mullen’s name, and how did he die?

To be able to serve the country, NAVY SEAL recruits must go through rigorous training.

One recruit tragically died a few hours after participating in one of their grueling Hell Week sessions.

During his time at Manapalan High School, Kyle Mullen was a football player.

He went on to Yale and Monmouth, where he continued to play.

Unfortunately, he died a few hours after completing the first phase of the Navy SEAL selection process on February 6, 2022.

Kyle, 24, had recently completed a Navy SSEAL recruitment process known as Hell Week, according to Navy Times.

“Hell Week” entails basic underwater demolition, survival, and other combat tactics, according to Navy Times.

It arrives in the fourth week, just as SEAL candidates are being evaluated.”

Hell Week “puts physical and mental strength, as well as water competency and leadership skills, to the test.”

The cause of Kyle Mullen’s death is unknown at this time.

Kyle died at 5:42 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2022, at the Sharp Coronado Hospital in San Diego, California.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” said HW Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

We’re offering the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUDS classmates all of our support.”

