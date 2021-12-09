What was Markeith Loyd’s crime and why was he convicted?

On November 3, 2021, MARKEITH LOYD was found guilty of the murder of Orlando police Lt.

Debra Clayton was born in the year 2017.

The jury’s final deliberations were delivered on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

After deliberations ended on Wednesday morning, the jury unanimously decided to sentence Markeith Loyd to death.

After murdering an Orlando, Florida police officer in 2017, Loyd was found guilty in November.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the penalty phase of the trial concluded.

