What was Mary Richardson’s name, and how did she die?

What was the cause of death for Mary Richardson?

MARY Richardson, a long-time newscaster in the Boston area, died at the age of 76.

The broadcaster’s death was confirmed by WCVB, where she worked.

In 1980, Richardson started working at the WCVB radio station in Boston.

She started her career as a news reporter and anchor at the station.

She began her career as a news anchor for the television show Five on Five.

Richardson’s career took off after that, and she went on to co-anchor the newsmagazine program Chronicle.

From 2005 to 2010, she co-hosted the program with Anthony Everett.

Richardson would travel all over the world as part of her job on the show, telling stories about what was going on in various parts of the world.

She visited Greece, Cuba, and China.

