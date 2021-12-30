What was Peter Spencer’s name, and how did he pass away?

Peter Spencer: who was he and how did he die?

Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant, was killed in a “modern-day lynching” in mid-December, according to his sister.

Spencer, who was 29 at the time of his death, leaves behind his fiancée and their unborn child.

Peter Spencer, a 29-year-old Black man from Jamaica, came to the United States with his family.

Tehilah Spencer, his sister, wrote on her GoFundMe page that her brother had hoped to assist their mother in opening a restaurant.

She explained that the decision was influenced by their Jamaican family tradition of their mother cooking and selling fish and soup every Friday.

On December 12, police were called to the cabin where Peter Spencer was staying in Venango County, Pennsylvania, and found him dead.

Spencer’s fiancée, Camila King, claims that a white male coworker invited Spencer to a weekend of hunting.

In time for this article, King did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.

According to his sister’s GoFundMe page, the coworker, who has not been identified, invited three friends to join them: two men and one woman.

Spencer was the group’s only Black member, and he was killed in a “hate crime,” according to his sister.

He was discovered with nine gunshot wounds at around 2.30 a.m.

According to the Black Political Empowerment Project (BPEP), answers to what happened to Spencer and why no charges have been filed are sought.

“We’re talking six bullets into the chest, two into the buttocks, and one we have a different opinion on – either through the mouth or from the neck out of the mouth,” BPEP CEO Tim Stevens told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Stevens demanded an “immediate investigation” into Spencer’s murder from Tom Wolf, the Venango County DA’s office, and others.

“This murder must be treated as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism,” he added.

One 25-year-old man is currently in custody, claiming self-defense.

“We can’t help but wonder if there was some racial animosity and if this possibly could be a hate crime,” Stevens said, adding that he did not believe the man’s claims were “an unexplainable defense.”

When contacted by The Sun, police provided no additional information.

Peter Spencer’s sister and fiancée have each set up their own GoFundMe accounts to aid in the investigation.

Since December 14, the pages have earned almost (dollar)13,000 in total.

Camila King, Spencer’s fiancée, said she has hired a criminal attorney to look into the case after she and his family were turned down…

