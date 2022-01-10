What was the cause of death for Alvin Ailey?

What was Alvin Ailey’s cause of death and who was he?

ALVIN Ailey Jr. was the choreographer and director of a renowned American dance company that incorporated African-American music and storytelling into ballets that wowed audiences around the world.

A new documentary directed by Jamila Wignot focuses on the artist behind the art of dance and the challenges he faced in order to achieve his goals.

Alvin Ailey Jr. was an American dancer, director, choreographer, and activist who founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) in Rogers, Texas on January 5, 19931.

He established AAADT and the Ailey School to support Black artists and to use dance to communicate the universality of the African-American experience.

His choreography combined theater, modern dance, ballet, and jazz with Black vernacular, resulting in uplifting work that continues to raise global awareness of African-American existence.

Alvin Ailey’s choreographic masterpiece Revelations is one of the most popular and widely performed ballets in the world.

Ailey disliked being referred to as a “Black choreographer” and preferred to be simply called a choreographer.

When it came to his personal life, he was well-known for his secrecy.

Ailey died on December 1, 1989, at the age of 58.

Dr. Smith, his physician,

Albert Knapp died of terminal blood dyscrasia, a rare condition affecting the bone marrow and red blood cells, according to his autopsy.

Ailey suffered a mental breakdown in 1980 as a result of the death of his friend Joyce Trisler, a failed romance, and bouts of heavy drinking and cocaine use.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which is now known as manic depression.

During his recovery, Judith Jamison served as co-director of AAADT.

Wignot delves into the life of Ailey in a documentary simply titled Ailey, which will air on PBS on January 11.

It features interviews with AAADT dancers and choreographers who discuss Ailey’s work and legacy, as well as the organization’s founding.

Among those who were featured were current AAADT Artistic Director Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, Bill Hammond, Sylvia Waters, Hope Clark, Sarita Allen, Masazumi Chaya, and Bill T Jones.

