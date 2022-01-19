What was the cause of death for Brianna Kupfer?

In January 2022, BRIANNA Kupfer made headlines when she was discovered dead following a gruesome attack.

The police investigation is still ongoing, and they are looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of this young girl.

Brianna Kupfer worked at the high-end furniture store Croft House in Los Angeles as a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student.

Brentwood High School and the University of Miami were her previous schools.

Kupfer was said to be studying architectural design and working as a design consultant at the store.

On January 13, 2022, it was reported that she died after a man, believed to be homeless, entered the store and stabbed her to death.

According to Fox 11, she was discovered 20 minutes later by a customer but was pronounced dead on the spot.

Her mother, father, two brothers, Brandon and Tucker, and sister Mikaela survive her.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, has been identified as the suspect by the LAPD.

Investigators claim he was caught on video calmly purchasing a vape pen from a 7-Eleven just 30 minutes after the murder.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said the force in a statement.

“Do not approach if you are seen; instead, call 911.”

The reason for the attack is also unknown.

According to People, the suspect is a tall, thin Black man dressed in a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark-colored skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

West Bureau Homicide investigators can be reached at (213) 382-9470, and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).