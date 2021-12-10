What was the cause of death for Demaryius Thomas?

Demaryius Thomas, a former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Sunday at the age of 33.

16 days before his 34th birthday, he was found dead in his home.

Thomas had a 10-year NFL career with the Broncos, including brief stints with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

With the Broncos, Thomas won a Super Bowl in 2015 and was named to four Pro Bowls.

In 2018, he was traded to the Houston Texans, and in 2019, he started 10 of 11 games for the New York Jets.

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, he developed into one of the NFL’s most dangerous big targets at the position, standing 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds.

Thomas is the Broncos’ all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, trailing only Rod Smith in both categories.

During his 10-year career, he caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

In June, Thomas announced his departure from the company.

Thomas was a multi-sport athlete at Dexter West Laurens High School in Georgia.

After that, he went to Georgia Tech to play football.

Thomas was discovered dead in his home on the evening of December 9th, according to a statement released by the Roswell (Georgia) Police Department.

Thomas’ death appears to be the result of a medical issue, according to preliminary information, and investigators have no reason to suspect foul play.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken,” the Broncos wrote on Twitter.

“Those who knew and loved Demaryius will always remember his humility, warmth, kindness, and infectious smile.”

On Christmas Day, he would have been 34.

Thomas was known for keeping his personal life private, disclosing little information about his relationships.

He was, however, believed to have been dating Surina for a few years before his death.