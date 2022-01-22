What was the cause of death for Thich Nhat Hanh?

At the age of 95, THICH Nhat Hanh, a well-known Vietnamese Buddhist monk, passed away.

The monk died “peacefully” on Saturday morning local time, according to his Zen teaching organization, Plum Village.

He was born in central Vietnam in 1926 and became a novice monk at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue city at the age of 16.

Even as a young monk, he was active in the early 1950s, according to the Plum Village website, in the movement to renew Vietnamese Buddhism.

In the 1960s, he was exiled from Vietnam for opposing the Vietnam War.

He met with Martin Luther King Jr. during the height of the war and persuaded him to speak out against the conflict.

Thich Nhat Hanh was later nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by King, who described him as an “apostle of peace and nonviolence.”

He founded the Plum Village community in France and spoke regularly on the practice of mindfulness as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.

“It teaches you how to suffer.”

You suffer a lot less if you know how to suffer.

In a 2013 lecture, he said, “And then you know how to make good use of suffering to create joy and happiness.”

“Happiness and suffering are inextricably linked.”

He had been exiled for nearly four decades and was only allowed to return to his homeland in 2005.

He had a stroke in 2014, rendering him speechless.

He spent the rest of his life at the Tu Hieu Temple.

He wrote over 100 books during his lifetime, which were translated into over 40 languages.

In October 2021, his most recent book was released.

Thich Nhat Hanh died peacefully, according to Plum Village, the monastic organization he founded.

“With a deep mindful breath, we announce our beloved teacher Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully on January 22nd, 2022,” according to the organization’s website.

He died in Hue, Vietnam’s Buddhist heartland, at the Tu Hieu Temple, where his spiritual journey began.

“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to return to our mindful breathing, as we hold Thay in our hearts together,” Plum Village wrote on Thich Nhat Hanh’s Twitter account.

Thich Nhat Hanh chose not to marry or have children, like many other Buddhist monks who have taken celibacy vows in order to focus on achieving enlightenment.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he previously discussed his decision to live a celibate life.

When asked if he had any problems with the concept, he said…

