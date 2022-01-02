What was the cause of death of rapper Lil Devin?

On New Year’s Eve, rapper Lil Devin was murdered in his family’s home.

According to his family, he was attacked by several masked men.

Lil Devin was a 24-year-old rapper from Anderson, Indiana.

He began his rapping career in 2016 by uploading his work to YouTube.

448gz, his first studio album, was released in 2018, followed by Still Gettin’ off, Vol 1 in the same year.

Swain released his fourth album, 900 Vet, in 2021, which was dedicated to his late relative Courtney Camille Cox.

Officers were called to the house for a possible home robbery, but when they arrived, they discovered Swain with “chest injuries,” according to Fox59.

Swain was later pronounced dead at the hospital after being attacked by several masked men, according to reports.

Swain used social media to wish his fans a Happy New Year just hours before he passed away.

“Everybody who f**ked up be trying to find their wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

“Wishing Everyone A Prosperous 2022.”

Fans, family, and friends rushed to pay their respects to the young actress.

“It was traumatic, extremely traumatic, and something I would never wish on anyone.”

His brother, Donald Cox, said, “I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’s family.”

“He was one of those people who believed in me long before I believed in myself.”

Swain coached Rashawn Samuels, 14, who said: “He was a good person and he was all about all the kids staying in school, doing good, and listening to their parents.”

He was a decent, considerate, and loving individual.”

