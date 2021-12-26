What was the cause of Desmond Tutu’s death and who was he?

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop of South Africa, has died at the age of 90.

In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts as a human rights activist in the struggle to end apartheid.

He was the first Black Anglican Archbishop of both Cape Town and Johannesburg, having been born in Klerksdorp, Transvaal, South Africa, in 1931.

During the 1980s, he was instrumental in drawing national and international attention to apartheid’s injustices.

He later became the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and has continued to raise awareness about a variety of social justice issues over the years.

Apartheid in South Africa came to an end in 1993, and Nelson Mandela was elected as the country’s first black president in 1994.

Tutu was also appointed by President Mandela to lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is tasked with investigating and reporting on the atrocities committed by both sides in the apartheid struggle.

Dr Ramphela Mamphele, speaking on behalf of his family, said he was a man who “turned his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others.”

“He died peacefully this morning at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town, at the age of 90.”

“To the very end, courageous, gracious, and concerned for the welfare of others.

“He had the inner strength of a lion,” Mrs Tutu says, despite his lack of physical strength.

“He wanted the entire world to know that he had prostate cancer and that the sooner it was discovered, the better the chances of successfully managing it.”

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s, and he has been admitted to the hospital several times in recent years for infections related to his treatment.

The cause of death was not disclosed by Ms Mamphele.

On July 2, 1955, Desmond wed Nomalizo Leah.

Leah is an activist, educator, and nurse who is 88 years old.

The South African Domestic Workers Association was co-founded by the activist from South Africa.

In 1998, Nomalizo established a peace center in her husband’s honor.

Nomalizo, who was born on October 14, 1933, actively supported her husband’s anti-apartheid efforts and advocated for human rights in the country.

All four of the couple’s children were born in London: three daughters and a son.

Mpho, Naomi, and Theresa are his three daughters; Trevor is his son.

Desmond had three grandchildren in addition to his three children.

