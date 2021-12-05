What was the cause of Edward Shames’ death?

What caused Edward Shames’ death?

Edward Shames, a World War II veteran and the last surviving officer from the Easy Company, died on December 3, 2021.

At the time of his death, he was 99 years old.

Shames passed away peacefully at his home, according to an obituary published by the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory.

“As part of Operation Overlord, he made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day,” the obituary read.

“He fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne after volunteering for Operation Pegasus.”

Band of Brothers, a book and HBO mini-series based on The Easy Company, debuted in 2001.

Tom Hardy and Jimmy Fallon were among the cast members of the show, which was created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

“When Germany surrendered, Ed and his Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were ‘for the Fuhrer’s use only,'” Shames’ obituary continued.

“Later, he’d toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah with the cognac,” according to the obituary.

