What was the cause of Lata Mangeshkar’s death?

ONE of Bollywood’s most well-known singers has passed away at the age of 92.

Here’s what we know about Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2005.

Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known and influential singer in India.

Her musical family raised her in Madhya Pradesh.

Her father was a classical singer and actor, and her siblings are also musicians.

After her father died when she was 13, a family friend and owner of a production company supported the family and helped her launch her career.

She made her acting debut in Marathi and Hindi films, but her true passion was singing.

Her career spanned eight decades, and she was known as the “Melody Queen,” having performed over 15,000 songs in over a dozen languages, including one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs.

Not only in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but also in western countries, Africa, and the Middle East, she was hailed as a hero.

Her career-defining performance was in the 1960 romantic tragedy Mughal-e-Azam.

The film’s iconic song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya? (Why fear if you’re in love?) is regarded as one of Bollywood’s defining songs.

Her song Aye Mere Waten ke Log, which honors Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China, is regarded as India’s second national anthem and moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears when she performed it in his presence.

Aaega Aanewale, Lag jaa gale, Mohe panghat Pe, Chalte chalte, Mere Aawaz hi Meri Pechchan hai, Ajeeb Daastan hai, Neela aasma so gaya, Pani pani re, and Jiya Jale are just a few of the classic songs she performed in over 500 films.

According to reports, the singer died of multiple organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted with Covid on January 11, 2022.

Since her diagnosis on January 8, she has been on and off ventilators in a month-long battle.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mangeshkar’s death left a “void in our nation that cannot be filled.”

Mangeshkar was a big cricket fan, and India’s former captain Virat Kohli said her songs “touched millions of people all over the world.”

A number of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their condolences.

Hema Malini, an actress, said she was “lucky” to have performed to several Mangeshkar songs.

“No one can sing like her; she was a one-of-a-kind talent.”

“It’s very sad that she passed away,” she told the news agency ANI.