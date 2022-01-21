What was the cause of Russell Bishop’s death, and who was he?

The bodies of two young girls were discovered in woods near Brighton in 1986, shocking the nation.

Russell Bishop was charged with the murders 32 years later, in 2018, and died in prison in January 2022.

Russell Bishop was found guilty in 2018 of the 1986 murders of two schoolgirls.

After the bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were discovered huddled together in Wild Park near Brighton, he was dubbed the Babes in the Wood killer.

Bishop was found guilty of the murders of two nine-year-old girls 32 years ago and sentenced to life in prison in December 2018.

He was 20 years old and working as a roofer in Brighton’s Hollingdean neighborhood at the time of the murders.

He had a 16-year-old girlfriend and lived with his partner, Jennie Johnson.

Just hours after brutally murdering the two schoolgirls, Bishop joined the search for their killers.

Russell Bishop molested and strangled the two schoolgirls to death in 1986, but was acquitted a year later of the double murder.

Bishop was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl at Devil’s Dyke on the South Downs just three years after his release.

Bishop was identified by the girl as her assailant after she survived the attack.

After the Court of Appeal granted the Crown Prosecution Service the authority to quash acquittals, he went on trial again in October 2018 for the murders of Nicola and Karen.

Following a DNA breakthrough, he was put on trial for the second time over the killings under the double jeopardy law.

Samples taken from one of the girls’ left forearm in 1986 were re-examined in 2014 and matched the crucial blue sweatshirt that linked it to Bishop’s home and the girls, according to the court.

Bishop sexually assaulted and strangled the girls, according to the court, who called him a “violent” and “predatory paedophile.”

The two girls had gone to get chips before playing together until dusk in Wild Park, a half-mile from their houses.

The next day, their bodies were discovered in a woodland den, with post mortem results revealing that both girls were strangled to death.

Their underwear had either been removed or changed, and they had both been sexually assaulted, according to the evidence.

Karen would have lost consciousness but not died instantly, according to the jury.

Nicola had been “punched or struck” on the cheek, and there was evidence she had been sexually assaulted while still alive…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.