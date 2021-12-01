What was the content of the widely circulated Hertz letter?

A LETTER to Hertz car rental went viral on Wednesday after a woman claimed the company had exploited her.

The complaint was made to the company as a whole, but Kate Klonick’s bad experience happened in Brooklyn, New York City.

Kate Klonick claims her husband, herself, and their disabled dog received poor service from Hertz Corporation, according to a strongly worded letter circulating on social media.

Klonick teaches law at the University of St. Thomas.

John’s University – School of Law, and she shared the letter she wrote to Hertz on Twitter, detailing their alleged experience renting a car during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Klonick claims that the couple made a reservation to pick up the car at noon on November 21, 2021, but that things did not go as planned.

Klonick claims that 15 people stood in front of them when they arrived at the Hertz Brooklyn-Barclay’s Center location, and the woman behind the desk told them that they were closing at 2 p.m. and that they would not be given their car rental.

Klonick claims in her letter that they waited in line for two hours, but that at 2 p.m., with only three people in line – including herself – the woman closed the store for the day, despite alleged pleas from those who remained in line.

Klonick said her husband called Hertz customer service twice while they waited, but after about 15 minutes on hold, he was cut off and the call was terminated.

On the third call, Klonick claims they got through to someone, but the person told them to go to Laguardia Airport in Queens to request a rental.

She claims the person on the phone told them that if they wanted to change their rental, they would have to pay (dollar)1,800.

They piled their belongings into an Uber and drove to Laguardia for (dollar)42.34.

Klonick claims that when they arrived, they went to the desk and were told that no cars were available.

They called customer service three more times, she claims, and were disconnected on the first two calls before speaking with someone.

Klonick claims they were told that a rental would cost (dollar)1,800 and that their contract for a (dollar)414.93 initial rental fee would not be honored.

They were told they would have to pay (dollar)1,800 for the rental, Klonick claims, and when they refused, they were told to return the next day to the original car rental in Brooklyn and the original rental fee would be honored.

Klonick claims in her letter that they arrived at the Brooklyn location at…

