What was the name of Robert Burns, and where did he reside?

Where did Robert Burns live and who was he?

Every January 25, Scots all over the world commemorate Robert Burns, the country’s most famous poet.

After the Scottish Poet Laureate died in 1796, his friends decided it was time to commemorate his career and literary accomplishments.

But who was Burns, and how did he spend his days?

Robert Burns, also known as Rabbie Burns or the Bard of Ayrshire, is widely considered Scotland’s national poet.

Although many of his poems have been translated into English with a light Scots dialect in order to make them more widely read, he is best known for his work in the Scottish language.

Auld Lang Syne, Ae Fond Kiss, Scots Wha Hae, A Red, Red Rose, A Man’s a Man for A’ That, and Tam o’ Shanter are among his most well-known works.

After his death in 1796, he became a major source of inspiration for the founders of both liberalism and socialism.

In a vote on Scottish TV station STV in 2009, he was voted the greatest Scot of all time, defeating William Wallace.

Alloway, Scotland, was the birthplace of Robert Burns, who was born on January 25, 1759.

He was the youngest of seven children, and his parents, despite being tenant farmers, ensured that their son received a good education.

He met Jean Armour, and they married in 1788 after an on-again, off-again relationship spanning several years.

Burns arrived in Edinburgh when he was in his twenties, and was greeted by a group of wealthy and influential friends.

He enlisted the assistance of musical publisher James Johnson, and the two collaborated to create The Scots Musical Museum, a collection of Scottish traditional music.

Burns, however, grew tired of city life and married Jean Armour on a farm in Ellisland in the summer of 1788.

He gave up farming in 1789 and went to work as an excise officer in Dumfries, which he would refer to as his final home town before his death.

Robert Burns’ wife, Jean Armour (25 February 1765 – 26 March 1834), was also known as the “Belle of Mauchline.”

She was the subject of many of his poems and gave birth to nine children, three of whom lived to adulthood.

Before getting married in 1788, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The poet preferred female company and fathered 12 children by four different mothers over the course of his life.

Burns died on July 21, 1796, in Dumfries, at the age of 37.

There are numerous theories as to why he died.

He may have had a long-term rheumatic heart condition, which is caused by the same-named fever, which usually begins with strep throat.

