What was the net worth of Markus Crane?

Markus Crane’s net worth was unknown.

WRESTLER Markus Crane died at the age of 33 from a traumatic brain injury.

GCW announced on Twitter on December 27, 2021 that the Game Changer wrestler had died.

Throughout his wrestling career, Crane amassed a small fortune.

Crane’s net worth is just over (dollar)1 million, according to CelebSaga.

During his wrestling career, he appeared in over 403 matches, according to CelebSaga.

Crane was a deathmatch wrestler who regularly worked dates in Japan for Big Japan and FREEDOMS.

Crane was diagnosed in December 2019 with an infection that was eroding his skull and leaking into his brain.

A portion of his skull was removed to enable the treatment to work.

It’s unclear whether the brain infection contributed to his death.

GCW announced the wrestler’s death on Twitter on December 27, 2021.

“GCW is saddened by Markus Crane’s death.

As a performer, Markus personified the GCW spirit.

He was an outlaw and an underdog.

He was fearless in the ring and determined to win despite the odds.

“He was a vital part of GCW’s early success and a vital part of our roster’s heart and soul from the start.”

Markus was a die-hard fan of both GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling.

“We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korakuen Hall during our inaugural show in Japan,” the independent wrestling company said.

Crane’s married status is unknown, according to Celebhook.

Because he is well-known for his secrecy, many details about the wrestler’s life have remained unknown.

