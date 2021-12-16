What was the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin?

What was the outcome of Derek Chauvin’s case?

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was on trial for three weeks after being charged with George Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for his convictions on June 25, 2021, and on December 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The defense called over 40 witnesses to testify during the first two weeks of the trial, and closing arguments began on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The jury was sequestered, or isolated, until a final decision on Chauvin’s charges could be made.

The jury for the trial consisted of 12 members and two alternates.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Chauvin spoke for the first time at the trial, stating that he would not testify and invoking his Fifth Amendment right.

Judge Peter Cahill questioned Chauvin, “Is this your decision not to testify?”

Chauvin told the judge, “It is, your honor.”

Philonise Floyd, Floyd’s brother, told the Star Tribune that he expects Chauvin to refuse to testify, saying, “… He won’t be able to handle what’s thrown at him, because how can you explain that you had your knee on a man’s neck for nine minutes?”

He said, “You can’t.”

“So [if he testifies], that will be a good thing], but I know that isn’t going to happen.”

Second-degree murder occurs when a person commits a felony and, as a result, kills another person without intending to do so.

Third-degree murder is defined as “committing an act eminently dangerous to others and evidencing a depraved mind,” with no regard for human life and no intent to kill.

It occurs when a person engages in a dangerous action that they are aware has the potential to kill them, but they disregard the danger.

Three other officers have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to Floyd’s death: Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao.

