What was the reason for Louise Woodward’s acquittal?

Louise Woodward was released from prison for a reason.

LOUISE WOODWARD, a British teen nanny, was sentenced to prison in 1997 for the death of an American infant.

On both sides of the Atlantic, the trial divided opinion, with many questioning why Woodward was ever released from prison.

Louise Woodward, then 19, from Wirral, was working as an au pair for his family in Newton, Massachusetts, in January 1997.

Matthew Eappen, who was eight months old at the time, was in her care.

However, the baby died of brain injuries just weeks after she started the job, with prosecutors alleging that he had shown classic symptoms of shaken baby syndrome.

Woodward was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in a maximum security prison until his trial.

Expert prosecution witnesses testified at her trial that Matthew’s injuries, which included internal bleeding and a cracked skull, showed the “triad” of symptoms consistent with him being violently shaken.

This was the “classic model” of shaken baby syndrome (SBS), according to one expert, Dr. Patrick Barnes.

Woodward maintained her innocence throughout the case, with her defense team arguing that the baby’s death was caused by an injury he had suffered weeks before.

The jury found Woodward guilty of second degree murder on October 30, 1997, after 26 hours of deliberation.

This charge carried a mandatory life sentence and a minimum of 15 years in prison, but Woodward’s legal team quickly filed an appeal.

She successfully appealed her conviction and was sentenced to 279 days in prison for involuntary manslaughter just ten days after her conviction.

Woodward had already completed her sentence and been released at this point.

Woodward was given a sentence of 279 days in jail.

She completed her sentence and returned to the United Kingdom, where she now lives as a free woman with her own family nearly 25 years after the trial.

Woodward went on to earn a law degree and now teaches jive and salsa at her own school.

The prosecution claimed that Woodward killed the baby in a “frustrated, unhappy, and relentless rage” during the trial, a claim that her defense team flatly denied.

There was also a disagreement over the au pair’s statement to the police, with Woodward claiming she told them she “popped the baby on the bed.”

Woodward clarified that she said “popped” rather than “dropped,” explaining that the word “pop” is an English term that means “lay” or “place,” but that it has different connotations in America.

Woodward’s legal team filed post-conviction motions with the trial court on November 4, and the hearing began.

