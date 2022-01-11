What we know about Prince Andrew’s net worth as he prepares to sell his £17 million Swiss ski chalet

Prince Andrew’s net worth: What we know so far about the royal’s fortune as he prepares to sell his £17 million Swiss ski chalet

The Duke of York is waiting for a New York judge’s decision on whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations will be dismissed.

After settling a £6.6 million debt on the Verbier property to help fund his alleged sex abuse case, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has found a buyer for his luxury Swiss ski chalet.

The buyer has reportedly agreed to purchase the chalet for around £17.5 million and is nearing completion.

Following the unsealing of Ms Giuffre’s settlement agreement with Jeffrey Epstein last week, the prince is awaiting a New York judge’s decision on whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations will be dismissed.

If Judge Lewis Kaplan rejects the Duke’s request to dismiss the case, the proceeds from the sale of the chalet will be added to his defense fund.

They could also be used to help Ms Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement.

The sale of the chalet raises the question of Andrew’s wealth and the potential financial impact of the case.

Here’s what we know so far.

The Duke’s only known source of income since leaving the Royal Navy in 2001 was the £249,000 a year he received from Buckingham Palace as an allowance for performing royal duties.

However, following his infamous Newsnight interview about his alleged friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he was forced to step down from these responsibilities in November 2019.

The Navy pays Prince Andrew a yearly pension of £20,000.

It’s unclear whether he still receives a Queen’s allowance.

There have long been questions about how he paid for his opulent lifestyle, which included multiple vacations, ski trips at exclusive resorts, private jets, and luxurious yachts.

The sale of Sunninghill Park, the home he shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is likely to have netted him some cash.

Timor Kulibayev, the president of Kazakhstan’s son-in-law, purchased it in 2007 for £15 million.

Prince Andrew and Ms Ferguson currently reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor, a Grade II-listed mansion that once served as the Queen Mother’s residence.

,.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Prince Andrew’s net worth: What we know about how wealthy the royal is as he sells his £17m Swiss ski chalet