What we know about reinfection and how soon you can catch coronavirus again.

Covid can be obtained multiple times, especially now that the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it’s difficult to find anyone in the country who hasn’t been infected with Covid-19 or knows someone who has.

Some people have even had the misfortune of contracting the virus multiple times.



You can get Covid multiple times, especially now that the Omicron variant has taken over.

According to a study published in December by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), about one in ten people in England with the Omicron variant had previously contracted Covid-19.

Previous Covid infection, according to UK studies on Omicron, provides poor protection against the new strain.

The Omicron variant, according to Imperial College London researchers, largely evades immunity from previous Covid infection or two vaccine doses.

Patients who had already contracted coronavirus had only about 19% protection against Omicron, according to a study of all the PCR test-confirmed Covid cases in England between November 29 and December 11.

The figure corresponded to two doses of a Covid vaccine, which scientists estimated to be as effective as 20% against the new variant.

The data, ministers said, demonstrated the importance of the booster shot, which is thought to protect against 55 to 80 percent of symptomatic cases.

At this time, there isn’t enough information to say whether or not people can re-infect themselves with Omicron.

Because most public health organizations define reinfection as two positive test results for the same individual 90 days or more apart, this is the case.

Because residual signs of Covid infection can appear on a PCR test for up to three months, including a 90-day window between positive tests is the only reliable way to talk about reinfection.

Because the first Omicron case was only discovered in the UK on November 27, there hasn’t been enough time to determine whether people can become reinfected.

Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, just three days before it was discovered in the United States.

