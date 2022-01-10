What we know about reinfection and if you can catch Omicron twice in a month

What do we know about reinfection and catching Omicron twice in a month, and how soon can I catch Covid again?

When someone contracts Covid, their immune system produces a response that aids in the fight against the virus, but it’s unclear how long this will last.

The Omicron Covid variant is spreading across the UK, causing mass absences among frontline NHS workers.

Because of the highly contagious variant, an increasing number of people are contracting the virus multiple times, raising concerns that immunity will wane.

But how long after you’ve had coronavirus can you catch it again, and when are you most contagious?

It’s unclear how long this immune response will last, and it’s thought to differ from person to person.

Many mutations in the Omicron variant may make it more effective at infecting people who have already been infected with Covid.

However, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told me that it was “definitely possible” to get Omicron more than once, just as it was possible to get any Covid variant twice, but that no UK studies had looked into how likely this was.

“At this point, it’s unclear what level of immunity occurs after an Omicron infection,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in the United States.

Yes, I believe you can re-infect yourself over time.

But because Omicron has only been around since October-November, we don’t have that information yet.”

Yes, the new variant can be caught twice a month.

When a person contracts Covid, their immune system produces a response that aids them in fighting the virus if they are exposed to it again. It is possible that a person will contract coronavirus more than once, but this is not always the case because reinfection depends on a variety of factors.

However, according to a recent Public Health England (PHE) study, those who have had coronavirus are more likely to be protected for at least five months from catching it again.

The Omicron variant is thought to be five times more likely than the Delta to cause reinfection.

