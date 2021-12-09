What we know about the third Covid vaccine’s efficacy: Does the booster jab protect against the Omicron variant?

What do we know about the efficacy of the third Covid vaccine?

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, hopes that booster shots will buy us some time while vaccine makers tweak their shots.

While scientists anticipate that standard two-shot vaccines will be less effective against Omicron than previous variants, boosters should fare much better.

“It may be what we have is a transition period where the booster holds it for a bit, and that buys us time, and then we can actually get a specific [and]be able to respond to it directly later this year,” Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said when Plan B was announced on Wednesday evening.

The data on the effect of boosters on Omicron is still preliminary, based largely on small-scale lab experiments rather than real-world applications and subject to some conjecture – but it’s still promising.

The three most important studies in the brand-new, but rapidly-growing field of Omicron research so far suggest that repeated exposure to the “spike” protein that causes Covid – either through vaccination or infection – improves the body’s defenses by allowing the immune system to tweak and improve the quality of antibodies it produces over time.

Pfizer said on Wednesday that three doses of its vaccine appear to “neutralize” the new Omicron variant in the most promising study.

Its laboratory tests revealed that, while two doses of the vaccine are likely to protect against severe symptoms, they only result in significantly lower levels of neutralising antibody titers – the concentration of an antibody – against Omicron when compared to earlier variants, implying that people are more likely to contract milder infections.

However, adding a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased neutralising antibody titers by a factor of 25, implying that booster doses could provide adequate protection against Omicron for both mild and severe Covid.

The evidence from the other two studies that a booster would be effective is based on the fact that a previous infection, combined with a vaccine, provides much better protection against Omicron than either one alone – with scientists speculating that a booster could play the same role in boosting defenses as a previous infection.

The Africa Health Research Institute conducted a study.

