What we know about UK schools reopening after the Christmas holidays and whether they will close in January 2022

The government has not ordered schools to close, but attendance is below 90%, and many are experiencing staff shortages, forcing teachers to isolate themselves.

As the number of Omicron cases continues to rise in the UK, some schools have decided to close early for the holidays.

Ministers have refused to rule out tougher restrictions, and while the goal is to keep schools open, nothing is guaranteed.

At the moment, schools in all parts of the UK are scheduled to reopen in January as planned.

Alex Burghart, England’s education minister, said that measures will be put in place to ensure that “we have the best chance for the start of a normal school year.”

This includes testing when the students return, better ventilation, and improved hygiene techniques.

However, if data indicates that it is necessary, the government may choose to close schools.

Schools will be kept open unless there is an “absolute public health emergency,” according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

“Certainly, we do not believe anyone should be closing schools early unless they have received advice from the local director of public health that it is necessary on public health grounds,” they said when asked if schools would close early for Christmas.

“Just as a precaution, we don’t want to see that happen on a regular basis, because, as I’ve said, education is critical.”

“And we’ve seen, sadly, that children are missing out on face-to-face education as a result of the public health crisis.

As a result, it’s crucial that we keep as much of our education as possible.”

England is “moving, sadly, towards de facto school closures,” according to Robert Halfon, Conservative chairman of the Education Select Committee.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, said schools should be kept open “if at all possible.”

In Wales, education minister Jeremy Miles has suggested that schools take planning days at the beginning of the year to assess staffing capacity.

The NASUWT teaching union has urged the government to delay the start of the school year in January.

Prior to the Christmas break, a headteachers’ union has warned that schools are seeing “extremely low attendance” among students and teachers.

