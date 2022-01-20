What went down at the San Francisco International Airport?

What exactly occurred at San Francisco International Airport?

On Thursday morning, police shut down the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station at San Francisco International Airport.

On their official Twitter account, the airport stated that “an incident” was taking place.

According to officials, police confronted a man who was causing a commotion and was likely armed in or near the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday morning.

According to an SFO representative, police were “onsite with the individual,” but he couldn’t say if the man was armed.

When speaking with police via radio dispatch, the individual was confirmed to be armed.

The general public was being rerouted in order to avoid the incident.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, BART trains on the SFO Line in the Antioch, Richmond, and Millbrae directions were not stopping at the airport, and SamTrans buses were scrambling.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.