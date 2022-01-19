What went wrong at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina?

What happened in Jacksonville, North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune accident?

On January 19, 2022, a military vehicle was involved in a crash.

The accident happened in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to reports.

The military personnel involved in the accident are said to be assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Local news outlets used Twitter to spread the word about the accident.

“BREAKING: A military truck crashed in Onslow County between Verona and Holly Ridge, killing at least two Marines and critically injuring seven others.

WITN’s Dave Jordan wrote, “Stay with WITN on the air and online for updates and new information.”

It’s thought that US service members were involved in the crash.

According to local reports, the crash resulted in the deaths of two people.

The number of people injured in the crash on Wednesday has yet to be confirmed by the base.

According to WITN, there were “many injured” and that a helicopter was required to transport the injured to medical care.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group’s official Twitter account confirmed that they were aware of the incident.

“We’re aware of a vehicle rollover involving 2nd MLG service members in Jacksonville, North Carolina.”

“We’re working closely with officials from @camp_lejeune and Onslow County to gather information about this incident.”

“As more information becomes available, we will release it.”

