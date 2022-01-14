What were the Covid rules at the time of Prince Philip’s death, which occurred amid a No 10 party feud?

Only 30 people attended Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place during the third national lockdown.

After accusations that staff danced and drank alcohol at two separate leaving dos the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, Downing Street is embroiled in yet another party scandal.

During the third Covid-19 lockdown, indoor socializing with people outside of your household or bubble was prohibited.

Hours before the Queen was photographed sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in St George’s Chapel, advisers and civil servants reportedly gathered for the leaving parties.

Boris Johnson was not present at the time of the incident, but he is under pressure to apologize to the Queen and resign as Prime Minister.

The duke died on Friday, April 9th, 2021, and his funeral was held on Saturday, April 17th, just over a week later.

At the time, he was 99 years old and two months away from turning 100.

To avoid crowds, the event was held within the grounds of Windsor Castle, but it was broadcast nationwide.

The funeral took place during the second stage of the third national lockdown, so it had to be socially distanced and only 30 people attended.

During the service, the Queen was forced to sit alone.

Outdoor gatherings of up to six people or two families were permitted, but indoor mixing with anyone outside of your household or support bubble was prohibited.

On the night of April 16, two parties were allegedly held at Downing Street.

According to The Telegraph, the farewell parties were for James Slack, Mr Johnson’s director of communications, and one of the Prime Minister’s personal photographers.

The two gatherings were said to have started in separate parts of the complex before coming together as the night progressed into the early hours of the morning.

The government has already been accused of nine unauthorized gatherings, bringing the total to eleven.

By Charing Cross station, a staff member was allegedly sent out with a suitcase to buy wine from a supermarket on the Strand.

Mr Johnson’s head of operations, Shelley Williams-Walker, was allegedly in charge of the music.

Her initials, one, earned her the nickname “DJ SWW.”

What are the other allegations facing No10? The Government has already been accused of nine gatherings in breach of lockdown rules, with the latest allegations taking the total tally to 11. 15 May 2020: Mr Johnson has been pictured sitting in the No 10 garden with about 20 civil servants and Tory aides for wine and pizza

Mr Johnson has been pictured sitting in the No 10 garden with about 20 civil servants and Tory aides for wine and pizza 20 May 2020: The alleged “Bring your own booze” party in the garden of No 10 involved between 30 and 40 attendees

The alleged “Bring your own booze” party in the garden of No 10 involved between 30 and 40 attendees 13 November 2020: Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson and wife Carrie held a party at their Downing Street flat

Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson and wife Carrie held a party at their Downing Street flat 25 November 2020: Treasury staff are said to have hosted a soirée at the office around the time of the Autumn Spending Review. The Times reported that about two dozen civil servants were present

Treasury staff are said to have hosted a soirée at the office around the time of the Autumn Spending Review. The Times reported that about two dozen civil servants were present 27 November 2020: The Prime Minister allegedly gave a speech at a leaving do for senior aide Cleo Watson in 10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister allegedly gave a speech at a leaving do for senior aide Cleo Watson in 10 Downing Street 10 December: At least two dozen people are alleged to have attended a Christmas party at the Department of Education, when indoor socialising was banned in the capital

At least two dozen people are alleged to have attended a Christmas party at the Department of Education, when indoor socialising was banned in the capital 14 December 2020: Around 25 Tories allegedly gathered in the basement of the Conservative headquarters. The event was organised by Shaun Bailey’s team during his bid for Mayor of London but included No 10 aides, reports claim

Around 25 Tories allegedly gathered in the basement of the Conservative headquarters. The event was organised by Shaun Bailey’s team during his bid for Mayor of London but included No 10 aides, reports claim 15 December 2020: A Christmas quiz hosted at Downing Street, with a picture showing Mr Johnson playing quiz master while sat in the middle of two colleagues

A Christmas quiz hosted at Downing Street, with a picture showing Mr Johnson playing quiz master while sat in the middle of two colleagues 18 December 2020: Between 40 and 50 people are claimed to have attended a Christmas Party in Downing Street. No 10 officials were filmed joking about the party in a mock press conference, prompting the resignation from her Government role of Allegra Stratton, who had been press secretary at the time

Between 40 and 50 people are claimed to have attended a Christmas Party in Downing Street. No 10 officials were filmed joking about the party in a mock press conference, prompting the resignation from her Government role of Allegra Stratton, who had been press secretary at the time 16 April 2021: Two Downing Street leaving parties allegedly take place, later merging into one gathering. One staffer is reportedly DJing while another is sent out with a suitcase to buy wine