What were the Covid rules in May 2020? Explanation of lockdown restrictions on the date of the Downing Street ‘party’

What were the Covid rules in May 2020, and how did they affect the date of the Downing Street ‘party’?

On the 20th of May 2020, there were strict restrictions on social mixing, with non-essential shops, pubs, and restaurants all closing.

The claim that Downing Street held a garden party in May 2020 in violation of lockdown rules has put pressure on Boris Johnson, with calls for his resignation increasing.

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie were said to be present at the meeting, which was attended by up to 40 staff members.

ITV News obtained an email from Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary (PPS) inviting more than 100 employees to the No 10 garden for “some socially distanced drinks.”

The alleged incident occurred on May 20, the same day that a Government minister and the police urged people to follow the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s PPS, wrote in an email.

Please join us beginning at 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!”

Caroline Slocock, a former senior civil servant, said it was “inconceivable” that the Prime Minister was unaware of the email, and that the invitation was most likely extended by him.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman refused to say whether or not staff had expressed concerns about the May 20 gathering at the time, or whether or not Mr Johnson attended.

“I’m not going to get into the conversations I’ve had with the Prime Minister,” the spokesman said when asked if he had spoken with the PM about whether he was there.

What’s right is that the investigation can do its job.”

“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

It’s the latest in a string of allegations that government gatherings took place in 2020 while Covid restrictions were in place.

The allegations are numerous.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

