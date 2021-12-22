What were the locations of the fossilized dinosaur eggs discovered?

What was the location of the fossilized dinosaur eggs?

An embryo was discovered inside a well-preserved dinosaur egg discovered in 2000.

The embryo was described as “one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen” by one researcher.

In 2000, the preserved dinosaur egg was discovered near Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, southern China, by the Yingliang Group, a stone mining company.

They were kept in storage because they were thought to be dinosaur fossils by company employees.

While searching through the storage in 2010, employees of the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum discovered the fossils and bones within the egg.

After examining the fossils, scientists discovered an embryo in one of the eggs, which they dubbed “Baby Yingliang.”

It is estimated to be 72 to 66 million years old.

According to ScienceAlert.com, the embryo was identified as an oviraptorosaur, a group of feathered theropod dinosaurs with toothless, parrot-like beaks and occasionally complex crests.

Oviraptorosaurs, like all other non-avian dinosaurs, went extinct when an asteroid collided with the Earth at the end of the Cretaceous period, roughly 66 million years ago.

This is a long-awaited find that might not have been discovered if museum employees hadn’t discovered the fossil after it had been stored for about ten years.

According to ScienceAlert.com, the preserved embryo is a remarkable find, with a position that corresponds to modern bird embryos on the verge of hatching.

It suggests that the evolutionary relationships between modern birds and prehistoric dinosaurs are much more complex than previously thought.

“This little prenatal dinosaur looks exactly like a baby bird curled in its egg,” said paleontologist and author Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, “which is yet more evidence that many of the features that distinguish today’s birds originated in their dinosaur ancestors.”

“We were surprised to see this embryo beautifully preserved inside a dinosaur egg, lying in a bird-like posture,” said Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham to peer-reviewed publication EurekAlert.

“This posture had never been seen before in non-avian dinosaurs.”