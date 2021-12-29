What were the names of the people who were killed or injured in the Denver, Colorado, shooting?

LYNDON McLEOD was identified as the alleged suspect in a series of shootings that occurred in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado on Monday night, killing five people.

Here’s what we know about the people who were killed.

Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing was operated by Alicia Cardenas.

A 12-year-old daughter is left behind by the 44-year-old.

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, a 35-year-old tattoo artist, was one of the victims.

Jimmy Maldonado, her husband, was shot in the chest as well and was rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, his state is unknown.

Danny Scofield, a tattoo artist, was 38 years old.

He was assassinated at his Lakewood tattoo shop, Lucky 13 Tattoo.

According to the website of Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing in Lakewood, Blair was also a member of the Denver metro tattoo community, working as a tattoo artist.

When McLeod went to the Hyatt Hotel, he shot Sarah Steck.

On Tuesday, December 28, the 28-year-old clerk died in hospital.

Lyndon McLeod, according to Denver authorities, is the suspect in a random shooting that killed several people.

McLeod, 47, was “on the radar of law enforcement,” according to authorities, but no charges were filed after the investigations in 2020 and 2021.

The gunman’s reign of terror, according to police, began at the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the suspect allegedly opened fire there.

The gunman allegedly shot a clerk inside the Hyatt House hotel after the Lakewood shooting.

As the suspect allegedly attempted to flee, an officer was shot.

The officer who was injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.

After McLeod shot her, a Lakewood Police Officer shot and killed her.

Her injuries are expected to be minor, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

McLeod allegedly shot at officers twice before escaping both times, according to Denver and Lakewood police.