What will Ghislaine Maxwell’s final decision be?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL and Jeffrey Epstein were on trial for their roles in sex trafficking.

Maxwell was found guilty of all but one of the charges on December 29, 2021.

For her alleged role in exploiting young women with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and perjury.

Maxwell faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison if convicted.

The 59-year-old is accused of grooming women to engage in sexual activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting his trial.

Suicide by hanging was the official cause of death.

Three of Epstein’s alleged victims have testified so far, and one of them, Kate, said she mistook Maxwell for a friend before he persuaded her to give him “sexual massages.”

In court, she stated, “I felt like I had found a new connection that could be really meaningful to me.”

“I was ecstatic that we’d met, and she seemed just as thrilled to have made a new friend as I was.”

She claims she was initially told it was a “silly joke,” but she was eventually told to do more.

“I didn’t know how to say no,” Kate explained, adding that she had seen how well connected they (Maxwell and Epstein) were and that Maxwell “seemed to know everyone.”

Kate was joined by two other women who claimed they had been subjected to the same kind of treatment.

On December 9, a fourth woman was scheduled to testify, and the prosecution informed the judge that after hearing from the fourth victim, they plan to rest their case.

After a lawyer involved in the case fell ill and required medical attention, the judge dismissed the jurors around 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

This happened before Ghislaine Maxwell’s fourth and final witness was scheduled to testify.

According to the Associated Press, US District Judge Alison Nathan stated that she does not believe the lawyer has Covid-19, but that they are doing everything possible to ensure the individual receives proper medical care.

Furthermore, according to Insider, the case’s lead US attorney, Lara Pomerantz, was not present in court when the announcement was made.

The jurors were told to plan on returning on Friday, but no other details have been released.

Annie Farmer was the last witness to testify, and she was the only one who agreed to use her legal name rather than a pseudonym or her first name alone.

After hearing Farmer’s testimony, prosecutors said they would rest their case.

