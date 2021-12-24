What will Joe Biden’s Christmas celebrations be like in 2021?

Joe Biden’s Christmas celebrations in 2021

President Joe Biden’s first Christmas in the White House falls this month.

Jill Biden unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decor on November 29, 2021.

For the year 2021, the 46th president of the United States has decided to spend Christmas at the White House.

Many people were surprised by Biden’s decision because he frequently spends his free time at his home in Delaware.

According to US News, President Biden has spent more than 25 weekends at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

In addition, the president and his family will not be traveling to the United States Virgin Islands for the New Year’s holiday.

Jill Biden, the First Lady, has revived the beloved White House tradition of holiday decorating.

On November 29, 2021, she unveiled the holiday decor.

Things We Hold Sacred is the theme for the Christmas decorations in 2021.

Faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace: these are the things that unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic,” the presidential couple wrote in a commemorative visitors’ guide.

“These are the gifts that bind our hearts.”

These are genuine heartfelt gifts.”

“Where are the colors?” some Twitter users asked, while others called the centerpiece “boring.”

Vaccinated people do not need to cancel holiday plans, according to Biden, as the Omicron variant has swept the United States.

“If you are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know about,” Biden said from the White House, “you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned.”

The Omicron variant became the dominant variant in the United States on Monday, December 20, 2021.

“Omicron is a serious, potentially fatal business for people who haven’t been vaccinated,” Biden cautioned.

“Omicron should be a concern for all of us,” Biden said.

“However, I’m not worried.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.