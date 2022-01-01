What will technology look like in 2022? Online safety debates, NFT booms, and metaverse skepticism

What will technology look like in 2022? Online safety debates, the NFT boom, and metaverse skepticism

The year 2021 showed how Big Tech fails its most vulnerable users.

Will the major players be held responsible in 2022?

After the pandemic caused us to spend more time online than ever before, the focus in 2022 will be on the consequences of our increasingly digitised lives.

After a series of damning reports from the Wall Street Journal revealed the extent of Facebook’s research into the negative effects its photo-sharing app Instagram had on teen mental health and body image – particularly among teenage girls – the past 12 months have demonstrated how Big Tech can’t be trusted to protect its young and vulnerable users.

While the global backlash forced Instagram to “pause” work on a new version of its platform for children under the age of 13 in September, it’s possible the company will try to revive the project within the next year after consulting with parents and child safety experts.

The Online Safety Bill, which is the government’s attempt to hold internet companies accountable for what happens on their platforms in the form of the world’s first online safety laws, is based on the protection of children.

Following much scrutiny and political wrangling over what it should and shouldn’t cover, and how effectively regulator Ofcom will be able to bring some of the world’s most powerful companies to heel, the bill is set to appear before Parliament for approval in 2022.

This is especially important in light of the vile racism directed at English footballers following their Euros final defeat in July, as well as the ongoing debate between MPs and privacy activists over online anonymity.

Increased online time has also accelerated and helped to normalize outlandish tech concepts in recent years.

NFT (non-fungible token) mania looks set to continue its inexorable rise into 2022 after auction house Sotheby’s celebrated a record-breaking year of sales – though a bitcoin-style hype crash appears imminent.

Similarly, Facebook’s rebranding as Meta in an attempt to mainstream the theoretical metaverse (a network of digital spaces) will lead to us all spending even more time online in the coming months.

